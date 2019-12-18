CAA Protest : 26-Year-old Jamia student loses one eye during protest

Minhajuddin (26), a final-year LLM student at Jamia Millia Islamia, has alleged he lost sight in one eye after being injured during the police action on campus Sunday.

The student from Bihar’s Samastipur alleged he was studying inside the ibn-e-sina block of the library Sunday when “20-25 police personnel stormed in and rained lathis on students”. He said he was injured in the chaos.

“Everyone ran for cover and I hid in the washroom afterwards,” he said. A video of him leaning against the wall with a handkerchief partially covering his face has since been widely circulated. He was helped by another student to move to the hostel behind the library after some time as he “was feeling too weak to escape the spot alone”.

Students at the hostel arranged for an ambulance and called his friends and local guardian to reach Alshifa hospital 2 km away, from where he was referred to AIIMS.

He said he “plans to take legal measures for this loss”.