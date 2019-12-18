Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state confirms Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has confirmed that the new Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state of karnataka. he made it clear that the Karnataka government will not join those states like West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab who had earlier claimed that will not implement the CAA.

” We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka’, said B.S.Yediyurappa to media persons.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and has been signed by the President of India. The Act aims at granting Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and parsi communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31,2014.