Pakistan won’t accept Muslim refugees from India, Says PM Imran Khan

Speaking at the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, PM Imran Khan said, “We are anxious about the looming refugee crisis in the region which could escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.”

According to Pakistan Prime Minister, millions of Muslims in India want to cross over to Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent imposition of the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir and recently after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We won’t be able to accommodate the Muslim refugees coming from India in our country,” Khan said, urging the global powers to “step-in now” to resolve the issue.

It is important to note that Imran’s refusal to accept Muslim refugees from India comes at a time when some parts of North India, especially the National Capital, are witnessing violent anti-CAA riots, ostensibly for the exclusion of Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan in the act.

So while some Indians are willing to endure batons and tear gas shells for their demand to include Muslims from the neighbouring countries in the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Pakistani PM Imran Khan has firmly shut the door of his country for the Indian Muslims saying “his country is not in the position to accommodate Muslims from India”.