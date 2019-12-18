Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty goes record high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in green on Wednesday. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in green by touching a record high.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 41,352.17 points registering a gain of 413.45 points or 1.01%. The NSE Nifty settled trading by gaining 111.05 points or 0.92% at 12165.00.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Yes Bank, SBI, ONGC, Bharati Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Tata Motors and NTPC.