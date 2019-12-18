Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ official trailer out : Watch Here

The trailer of the much awaited dance film, Street Dancer 3 is finally out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion-Dancing. Shraddha will be seen playing Inayat in the film and her first look as the gorgeous and funky dance lover left everyone awestruck. Varun’s poster featured him in a hot shirtless avatar and it left fans drooling.

The trailer opens with Indian Cricket team taking on Pakistan’s team on the field with Prabhudehva’s narration. We get to see Varun as Sahej from India and Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat from Pakistan. Both Varun and Shraddha are rivals in a dance battle called ‘Ground Zero.’ The trailer then showcases Shraddha and Prabhudheva’s team taking on Varun and Nora Fatehi’s team. How circumstances change and they decide to come together to win is what seems to be the message in the trailer.