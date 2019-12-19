Anti-CAA Protest: 1 protestor died in  firing in Lucknow

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh turned violent. One person has died in firing. It is not yet clear if he was killed in police firing

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh in Lucknow: 55 people have been arrested in the city, we are scrutinizing CCTV footage. SSP Lucknow will take appropriate action, we will not spare anyone. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/3oG9pxpzNb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Wakeel, a resident of Sajjad Bagh in the Hussainabad area.”That is for the forensic experts to decide what kind of bullet took his life. He came here with a bullet injury in the stomach and we tried to save him but he succumbed to the injury,” said a doctor in the Trauma Centre of the King George’s Medical University.

Uttar Pradesh DGP made it clear that situation is now normal in the city. 55 people has been arrested in the city. he also said that the police has not fired on the mob.

Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh on reports of a protester dying in Lucknow during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation & police action. pic.twitter.com/iNvm1nVOmQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

Lucknow: 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans have been set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today. pic.twitter.com/uUkLDOII46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019