Anti-CAA Protest: 1 protestor died in  firing in Lucknow

Dec 19, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
The protest against the  Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh turned violent. One person has died in firing.  It is not yet clear if he was killed in police firing

The deceased  has been identified as Mohd Wakeel, a resident of Sajjad Bagh in the Hussainabad area.”That is for the forensic experts to decide what kind of bullet took his life. He came here with a bullet injury in the stomach and we tried to save him but he succumbed to the injury,” said a doctor in the Trauma Centre of the King George’s Medical University.

Uttar Pradesh DGP made it clear that situation is now normal in the city. 55 people has been arrested in the city. he  also said that the police has not fired on the mob.

