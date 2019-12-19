Anti-CAA Protest: High alert announced four districts in Kerala

A high alert has been declared in the state of Kerala after the violent protests in Mangalore in Karnataka. The state police chief Loknath Behra has issued the high alert in four districts. The DGP has issued a warning in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

Meanwhile in Mangalore the district administration has declared a curfew in Mangalore city for two days. The curfew is applicable to five police station limits.

The administration also announced a holiday for all public and private institutions in Mangalore. Internet service has beens shut down in South Canara district for two days.