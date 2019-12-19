Anti CAA Protest: ‘Will seize property of every rioter and use it to repair public property’ says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made it clear that strict actions will be taken against every protestor who participate in the Anti Citizenship Amendment Act. The UP Chief Minister said this to news agency ANI. Yogi promised to seize the property of every rioter and use its funds to repair the damaged public property.

Yogi Adityanath declared that under no circumstances will the state tolerate any rampage or vandalism and that there is no place for violence in a democracy. Yogi revealed that he is personally monitoring the situation and has soon called a high level meeting.

He assured that punishment would be determined for whoever found guilty and that the government would seize the property of whoever found involved in this violence.

This property would be used to fund the rebuilding of all damaged public infrastructure. Yogi revealed that faces of all the rioters have been captured in CCTV footage and the authorities would now proceed to identify them and take strict action against them.