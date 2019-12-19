Anti-CAA protests: Two dead in Mangalore; Curfew announced: Video

Two people has lost their lives Mangalore in karnataka after violence in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The deceased were identified as Jaleel aged 49 and Nowshin aged 23. They lost their lives in police firing.

Mangalore police commissioner has confirmed the news. But he claimed that around 20 police personnels were injured in the stone pelting by the protesters.

Police open fire in Mangalore. Police claims shots were fired in the air and no one has been injured.

Police claims crowd turned violent near port area and started throwing stones. In retaliation they opened fire.

More details awaited#Section144 #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/vdVsCKNRZV — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 19, 2019

The march by the protesters turned violent and people started pelting stone at police and torched many vehicles. To dispense the mob police used lathi charge and fired in the air.

The district administration has declared a curfew in Mangalore city for two days. The curfew is applicable to five police station limits.

The administration also announced a holiday for all institutions in Mangalore. Internet service has beens shut down in South Canara district for two days.