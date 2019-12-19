DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anti-CAA protests: Two dead in Mangalore; Curfew announced: Video

Dec 19, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
Two people has lost their lives Mangalore in karnataka after violence in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The deceased were identified as Jaleel aged 49 and Nowshin aged 23. They lost their lives in police firing.

Mangalore police commissioner has confirmed the news. But he claimed that around 20 police personnels were injured in the stone pelting by the protesters.

The march by the protesters turned violent and people started pelting stone at police and torched many vehicles. To dispense the mob police used lathi charge and fired in the air.

The district administration has declared a curfew in Mangalore city for two days. The curfew is applicable to five police station limits.

The administration also announced a holiday for all institutions in Mangalore. Internet service has beens shut down in South Canara district for two days.

