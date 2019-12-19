BJP releases video of Dr Manmohan Singh demanding Citizenship law in 2003 : Watch Video

BJP on Thursday released archive footage of Rajya Sabha proceedings in 2003, where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is seen to be making an appeal for the same.

From its official handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted: “In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that…”

In the video, Singh is heard emotionally arguing: “While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal.”

Then he went on to draw attention of senior BJP leader, L.K. Advani to add: “I sincerely hope that the honourable Deputy Prime Minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the Citizenship Act.”

When the Deputy Chairman responded by telling Advani that “minorities in Pakistan are also suffering”, the then Deputy Prime Minister replied: “Madam, I fully endorse that view.”

