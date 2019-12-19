Four killed, Four injured in a road accident

At least four people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Nepal. The died were identified as Nepali nationals and injured were Indian nationals.

The accident took place in Nepal’s eastern Udayapur district as a jeep heading towards Katari from Tamdanda fell a hundred meters down form a hilly slope road.

The jeep was carrying people from Sikkim in India who were returning after visiting their relatives in eastern Nepal. The Nepali nationals killed were labourers who were going for their work.