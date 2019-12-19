IPL 2020 Auction: Complete list of sold, unsold players

In cricket, the auction for players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is progressing in Kolkata.Pat Cummins has been the most expensive buy so far as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. Varun?Chakravarthy and Yashasvi Jaiswal became the two most expensive Indian players, as the former went to KKR as well for Rs 4 crore, while the latter was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore.
Here is a list of all the sold and unsold players:
Accelerated Auctions
Yudhvir Charak (IND) – UNSOLD
Liam Plunkett (ENG) – UNSOLD
James Pattinson (AUS) – UNSOLD
Pravin Tambe (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
Kuldeep Sen (IND) – UNSOLD
Aryan Juyal (IND)?- UNSOLD
Sumit Kumar (IND) – UNSOLD
Oshane Thomas (WI) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh
Kane Richardson (AUS) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore
Matt Henry (NZ) – UNSOLD
Sean Abott (AUS) – UNSOLD
Isuru Udana (SL) – UNSOLD
Chris Jordan (ENG) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 3 crore
Jason?Holder (WI) – UNSOLD
Tom Curran (ENG) – UNSOLD
Fabian Allen (WI) – Sold to Sunrisers?Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakh
Tom Banton (ENG) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore
Rahul Shukla (IND) – UNSOLD
Mohsin Khan (IND) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh
Joshua Philippe (AUS) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
Nikhil Naik (IND) – UNSOLD
Shahbaz Ahamad (IND) – UNSOLD
Shams Mulani (IND) – UNSOLD
Chris Green (AUS) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
Pravin Dubey (IND) – UNSOLD
Sandeep Bavanaka (IND)?- Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh
Ayush?Badoni (IND) – UNSOLD
THIRTEENTH?SET (Fast bowler)
Adam Milne (NZ) – UNSOLD
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) – UNSOLD
Mark Wood (ENG)?- UNSOLD
Barinder Sran (IND) – UNSOLD
Anrich Nortje (SA) – UNSOLD
TWELFTH?SET (Allrounder)
Jimmy?Neesham (NZ) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 50 lakh
Ben?Cutting (IND) – UNSOLD
Rishi Dhawan (IND) – UNSOLD
Colin Munro (NZ) – UNSOLD
Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) – UNSOLD
Mitchell?Marsh (AUS) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 crore
Marcus Stoinis (AUS) – UNSOLD
Carlos Brathwaite (WI) – UNSOLD
ELEVENTH?SET (Batsmen)
Martin Guptill (NZ) – UNSOLD
Colin Ingram (SA) – UNSOLD
Manoj Tiwary (IND) – UNSOLD
Saurabh Tiwary (IND) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh
David Miller (SA) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh
Evin?Lewis (WI) – UNSOLD
Shimron Hetmyer (WI) – Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore
TENTH?SET (Uncapped spin bowler)
Noor Ahmad (AFG) – UNSOLD
R Sai Kishore (IND)?- UNSOLD
Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 2 crore
Midhun Sudhesan (IND)?- UNSOLD
M Siddharth (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
KC?Cariappa (IND) – UNSOLD
NINTH?SET?(Uncapped fast bowler)
Riley Meredith (AUS) – UNSOLD
Ishan Porel (IND)?- Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Kartik Tyagi (IND)?- Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 1.3 crore
Tushar Deshpande (IND) – UNSOLD
Kulwant Khejroliya (IND) – UNSOLD
Akash Singh (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh
EIGHTH?SET?(Uncapped wicketkeeper)
Vishnu Vinod (IND) – UNSOLD
Ankush Bains (IND) – UNSOLD
Prabhsimran Singh (IND) – UNSOLD
KS?Bharat (IND) – UNSOLD
Kedar Devdhar (IND)?- UNSOLD
Anuj Rawat (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 80 lakh
SEVENTH?SET (Uncapped allrounders)
Shahrukh Khan (IND) – UNSOLD
Pavan Deshpande (IND) – UNSOLD
Daniel Sams (AUS) – UNSOLD
Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 2.4 crore
Varun Chakravarthy (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore
Deepak Hooda (IND) – Sold to Kings?XI?Punjab for Rs 50 lakh
SIXTH?SET (Uncapped batsmen)
Priyam Garg (IND) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore
Virat Singh (IND) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore
Rahul Tripathi (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh
Harpreet Bhatia (IND) – UNSOLD
Rohan Kadam (IND)- UNSOLD
Manjot Kalra (IND) – UNSOLD
FIFTH?SET (Spin bowlers)
Zahir Khan (AFG) – UNSOLD
Hayden Walsh (WI) – UNSOLD
Adam Zampa (AUS) – UNSOLD
Ish Sodhi (NZ) – UNSOLD
Piyush Chawla (IND) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore
FOURTH?SET (Fast bowlers)
Sheldon Cottrell (WI) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore
Tim Southee (NZ) – UNSOLD
Nathan?Coulter-Nile (AUS) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore
Andrew Tye (AUS) – UNSOLD
Jaydev Unadkat (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore
Dale Steyn (SA) – UNSOLD
Mohit Sharma (IND) – UNSOLD
THIRD?SET (Wicket-keepers)
Shai Hope (WI) – UNSOLD
Kusal Perera (SL) – UNSOLD
Naman Ojha (IND) – UNSOLD
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – UNSOLD
Heinrich Klaasen (SA) – UNSOLD
Alex Carey (AUS) – Sold to Delhi?Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore
SECOND?SET (All-rounder):
Stuart Binny (IND) – UNSOLD
Chris Morris (SA) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore
Sam Curran (ENG) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore
Pat Cummins (AUS) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore
Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) – UNSOLD
Yusuf Pathan (IND) – UNSOLD
Chris Woakes (ENG) – Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore
Glenn?Maxwell (AUS) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore
FIRST SET (Batsmen):
Aaron Finch (AUS) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore
Jason Roy (ENG) – Sold to Delhi?Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) – UNSOLD
Hanuma Vihari (IND) – UNSOLD
Robin Uthappa (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore
Eoin?Morgan (ENG) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore
Chris Lynn (AUS) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore
