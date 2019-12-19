IPL 2020 Auction: Complete list of sold, unsold players

In cricket, the auction for players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is progressing in Kolkata.Pat Cummins has been the most expensive buy so far as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. Varun?Chakravarthy and Yashasvi Jaiswal became the two most expensive Indian players, as the former went to KKR as well for Rs 4 crore, while the latter was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore.

Here is a list of all the sold and unsold players:

Accelerated Auctions

Yudhvir Charak (IND) – UNSOLD

Liam Plunkett (ENG) – UNSOLD

James Pattinson (AUS) – UNSOLD

Pravin Tambe (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Kuldeep Sen (IND) – UNSOLD

Aryan Juyal (IND)?- UNSOLD

Sumit Kumar (IND) – UNSOLD

Oshane Thomas (WI) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

Kane Richardson (AUS) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore

Matt Henry (NZ) – UNSOLD

Sean Abott (AUS) – UNSOLD

Isuru Udana (SL) – UNSOLD

Chris Jordan (ENG) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 3 crore

Jason?Holder (WI) – UNSOLD

Tom Curran (ENG) – UNSOLD

Fabian Allen (WI) – Sold to Sunrisers?Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakh

Tom Banton (ENG) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

Rahul Shukla (IND) – UNSOLD

Mohsin Khan (IND) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Joshua Philippe (AUS) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (IND) – UNSOLD

Shahbaz Ahamad (IND) – UNSOLD

Shams Mulani (IND) – UNSOLD

Chris Green (AUS) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Pravin Dubey (IND) – UNSOLD

Sandeep Bavanaka (IND)?- Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Ayush?Badoni (IND) – UNSOLD

THIRTEENTH?SET (Fast bowler)

Adam Milne (NZ) – UNSOLD

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) – UNSOLD

Mark Wood (ENG)?- UNSOLD

Barinder Sran (IND) – UNSOLD

Anrich Nortje (SA) – UNSOLD

TWELFTH?SET (Allrounder)

Jimmy?Neesham (NZ) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

Ben?Cutting (IND) – UNSOLD

Rishi Dhawan (IND) – UNSOLD

Colin Munro (NZ) – UNSOLD

Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) – UNSOLD

Mitchell?Marsh (AUS) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 crore

Marcus Stoinis (AUS) – UNSOLD

Carlos Brathwaite (WI) – UNSOLD

ELEVENTH?SET (Batsmen)

Martin Guptill (NZ) – UNSOLD

Colin Ingram (SA) – UNSOLD

Manoj Tiwary (IND) – UNSOLD

Saurabh Tiwary (IND) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh

David Miller (SA) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh

Evin?Lewis (WI) – UNSOLD

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) – Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore

TENTH?SET (Uncapped spin bowler)

Noor Ahmad (AFG) – UNSOLD

R Sai Kishore (IND)?- UNSOLD

Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 2 crore

Midhun Sudhesan (IND)?- UNSOLD

M Siddharth (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

KC?Cariappa (IND) – UNSOLD

NINTH?SET?(Uncapped fast bowler)

Riley Meredith (AUS) – UNSOLD

Ishan Porel (IND)?- Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (IND)?- Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 1.3 crore

Tushar Deshpande (IND) – UNSOLD

Kulwant Khejroliya (IND) – UNSOLD

Akash Singh (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

EIGHTH?SET?(Uncapped wicketkeeper)

Vishnu Vinod (IND) – UNSOLD

Ankush Bains (IND) – UNSOLD

Prabhsimran Singh (IND) – UNSOLD

KS?Bharat (IND) – UNSOLD

Kedar Devdhar (IND)?- UNSOLD

Anuj Rawat (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 80 lakh

SEVENTH?SET (Uncapped allrounders)

Shahrukh Khan (IND) – UNSOLD

Pavan Deshpande (IND) – UNSOLD

Daniel Sams (AUS) – UNSOLD

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan?Royals for Rs 2.4 crore

Varun Chakravarthy (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore

Deepak Hooda (IND) – Sold to Kings?XI?Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

SIXTH?SET (Uncapped batsmen)

Priyam Garg (IND) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Virat Singh (IND) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Rahul Tripathi (IND) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh

Harpreet Bhatia (IND) – UNSOLD

Rohan Kadam (IND)- UNSOLD

Manjot Kalra (IND) – UNSOLD

FIFTH?SET (Spin bowlers)

Zahir Khan (AFG) – UNSOLD

Hayden Walsh (WI) – UNSOLD

Adam Zampa (AUS) – UNSOLD

Ish Sodhi (NZ) – UNSOLD

Piyush Chawla (IND) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

FOURTH?SET (Fast bowlers)

Sheldon Cottrell (WI) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore

Tim Southee (NZ) – UNSOLD

Nathan?Coulter-Nile (AUS) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Andrew Tye (AUS) – UNSOLD

Jaydev Unadkat (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Dale Steyn (SA) – UNSOLD

Mohit Sharma (IND) – UNSOLD

THIRD?SET (Wicket-keepers)

Shai Hope (WI) – UNSOLD

Kusal Perera (SL) – UNSOLD

Naman Ojha (IND) – UNSOLD

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – UNSOLD

Heinrich Klaasen (SA) – UNSOLD

Alex Carey (AUS) – Sold to Delhi?Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore

SECOND?SET (All-rounder):

Stuart Binny (IND) – UNSOLD

Chris Morris (SA) – Sold to Royal?Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore

Sam Curran (ENG) – Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore

Pat Cummins (AUS) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore

Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) – UNSOLD

Yusuf Pathan (IND) – UNSOLD

Chris Woakes (ENG) – Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Glenn?Maxwell (AUS) – Sold to Kings XI?Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore

FIRST SET (Batsmen):

Aaron Finch (AUS) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore

Jason Roy (ENG) – Sold to Delhi?Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) – UNSOLD

Hanuma Vihari (IND) – UNSOLD

Robin Uthappa (IND) – Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Eoin?Morgan (ENG) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore

Chris Lynn (AUS) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore