Schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday: Details inside

The district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts has declared a holiday for schools in the districts for the next two days.

” All schools up to class 12 in Greater Noida, Nodia will remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold waves and cold day and extreme weather conditions” said the order.

On National Capital Region which include Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad has recorded season’s lowest temperature at 7 degree celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold days will continue till Friday.

A day is considered a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is below 15 degree celsius.