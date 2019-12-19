State of Emergency declared

The Australian government has declared a state of emergency in country’s most populated region on Thursday. The state of emergency was declared in the New South Wales region as the region is facing a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires.

About 100 fires have been burning for weeks in the region which is hitted by worst drought. This is the second time that emergency is declared in the region. The emergency is for 7 days.

As per weather forecasts temperature are expected to near 50 degree celsius in South Australia and peak at 45 degree in the Western suburbs of Sydney. Australia is going through one of the hottest season as the nationwide temperature reaching at 40.9 degree celsius.