“The Citizenship Amendment Act is not against Muslims living in India”: Ajmer Dargah Spiritual head backs CAA

The Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has come supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He claimed the CAA is not against Muslims living in India and also it does not pose any danger to Muslims citizenship.

” The Citizenship Amendment Act is not against Muslims living in the country. Any Muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country”, said Zainul Abedin Ali Khan.

He urged the students in the country to not take law in their hand. He added that the Union government must issue a guideline to police to not force on students.

The spiritual leader of Ajmer Dargah also said that the union government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of the Muslim community and a submit a factual report after hearing the grievances. By this the myth and fear among the people may vanish, said he.