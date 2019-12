A woman Maoist has been killed in an encounter with police in the Sukma district in Chattisgarh. The incident took place in a forest near Singanmadgu village on 9 am when security forces were out on a counter insurgency operation.

The District Reserve Guards (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF and local police has conducted the operation. The Maoists shooted at the search team which lead to a gun battle.