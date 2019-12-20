Actor Siddharth booked for anti-CAA protests

Actor Siddharth of ‘Rang De Basanti’ fame was booked for participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Chennai on Friday. According to latest reports, the actor was named in the FIR along with 600 other protesters. Apart from Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, MP Thirumavalavan and MH Jawahirullah were also booked for protests at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.

Siddharth has been very vocal about his opposition against the citizenship law. On Thursday when the nation witnessed massive protests across major cities, Siddharth had tweeted a famous dialogue from the iconic 2006 movie – “Ab bhi jo na khaula woh khoon nahi hai paani hai… Jo desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawaani hai. Revolution is the life blood of democracy. Bleed for #India. #CAA #NRC #PeacefulProtest.” Interestingly, Siddharth had played the role of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the movie.