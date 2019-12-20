DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Citizenship Amendment Act Protests: Six protesters were killed in violence

Dec 20, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh police has confirmed that six protesters were killed in violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state on Friday. None of the death had occurred due to police firing claimed the DGP.

Two protesters were killed in Bijnor while one each died in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and kanpur.

The DGP of the police O.P.Singh has claimed that no one has died in police action. ” We did not fire even a single bullet”, said O.P.Singh.

Protest has intensified in various parts of the state including Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Meerut. Protesters pelted stones on police and set fire to a police van in Bulandshahr. police used tear gas and resorted to lathi charge.

Mobile internet services and broadband services suspended in Bulandshahr district from 3 pm onwards today, until further notice.

