Citizenship Amendment Act Protests: Six protesters were killed in violence

The Uttar Pradesh police has confirmed that six protesters were killed in violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state on Friday. None of the death had occurred due to police firing claimed the DGP.

Bulandshahr: Vehicle torched during demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act; heavy police presence at the spot.

Two protesters were killed in Bijnor while one each died in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and kanpur.

Protest against Citizenship Act underway in Muzaffarnagar; Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) is imposed in the state.

The DGP of the police O.P.Singh has claimed that no one has died in police action. ” We did not fire even a single bullet”, said O.P.Singh.

Bahraich: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters who were demonstrating against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protest has intensified in various parts of the state including Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Meerut. Protesters pelted stones on police and set fire to a police van in Bulandshahr. police used tear gas and resorted to lathi charge.

Meerut: Protesters pelt stones at police personnel during demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act at Lisari Gate

Mobile internet services and broadband services suspended in Bulandshahr district from 3 pm onwards today, until further notice.

