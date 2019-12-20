‘First Develop India’: Indian economy will achieve $ 5 Trillion target: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Indian economy will achieve the $.5 trillion target as the Indian economy is strong. Prime Minister said this while addressing Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM) in New Delhi.

” The country has made itself so strong in the last five years that we can set such targets and achieve them” said PM.

” Five-six years back, our economy was heading towards disaster. Our government has not only stabilized, but also made efforts to bring discipline to it. We have paid attention to fulfilling decades old demands of the industry” added Prime Minister.

” FDI inflow has increased in India in last few years and I have two meanings of FDI. One popularly known as Foreign Direct Investment and the other I call is ‘First Develop India’, added PM.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the rapid rise of the country in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings after the modi government took over in 2014. ” You climb up the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings when you work hard day and night, when you bring about a change in the policies, starting from the ground”, said Modi.