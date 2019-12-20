More than 80 killed clashes

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has informed that more than 80 people were killed in last 24 hours in a clash between the Syrian government forces and armed groups.

42 Islamic militants and 9 rebels had been killed in the clash with government forces in Idlib in northwestern Syria Since Thursday night. 30 Syrian government forces were killed in a clash in Maaret al numan town.

Idlib which a home to around three million people is controlled by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate. The government forces is fighting to capture the control of the town from April. The clash has killed around 1000 peoples and displaced 400,000 peoples.

The Syrian civil war which began in 2011 has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions from their homes.