Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with complicated coronary heart disease : Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for medical treatment, has now been diagnosed with coronary artery-Ischemic heart disease.

Sharif’s personal physician Adnan Khan informed on Twitter saying, “Former PM Nawaz Sharif underwent comprehensive Cardiovascular evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. He’s diagnosed with a complicated Coronary Artery / Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden. Cardiac Perfusion Scans scheduled…”

Sharif had to undergo a series of scans as doctors wanted to learn the reason for his low platelet count. After going through various tests, he was diagnosed with cardiac and hematology complications.

Former Pak PM Sharif was serving jail term in the Al-Azizia corruption case but was granted bail on medical grounds. He arrived in London on November 19 after a Pakistani court allowed him to travel abroad for treatment.