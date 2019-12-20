Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices settled trading today with minor gain. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in greens.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,681.54 gaining by 7.62 points or 0.02%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,271.80 registering a gain of 12.10 points or 0.10%.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Tata Steel, UPL, Nestle, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Yes Bank and SBI.

The top losers in the market were Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Reliance industries and ITC.