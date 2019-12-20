Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for CAA referendum remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for questioning the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Referring to CM Mamata’s stand on the legislation as ‘unfortunate’, Smriti added, “India’s constitution and parliament is supreme and each citizen of this country is aware of this.” “I hope such attacks on the India’s democratic structure won’t be accepted by anyone. I appeal to everyone; the CAA does not strip any Indian citizen of any rights”, Irani added.

She appealed that the Citizenship Bill is not for exclusion and government must act against those who are creating mayhem. Rights of Indian citizens will always be protected and it is paramount, she said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violent protests against the new citizenship law, saying his job is not to set the country on fire but to put it out.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan, she added the BJP government has brought “satyanaash” (disaster) for everyone in the country. Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP has become a “washing machine” for legitimising citizenship.

Moreover, protests erupted in many parts of the country following the passage of Citizenship Amendment bill from both the houses of parliament. Students across the country took out on roads as mark of protest against the contentious bill.