CAA Protest : Bangladeshis and terrorists behind UP violence,says Police

UP Director General of Police OP Singh suspects the hands of Bangladeshis in the violence that rocked Lucknow and other parts of the state on Thursday.The top cop directed sleuths of Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) to probe and find out whether some Bangladeshi militant group or sleeper cell of some subversive forces were behind the nefarious design.

Singh said that during preliminary probe into Thursday’s violence in Lucknow, it surfaced that a “pink” pamphlet was distributed among rioters and suspected that outsiders, probably Bangladeshis, were instrumental in triggering the arson.“Some rioters involved in the violence were speaking Bengali, indicating that outsiders were involved in the violence,” he said.

Sources said that the pink pamphlet distributed by Rashtravadi Janwadi Morcha said that Aadhaar card carried the finger print and eye retina proof and that would lead to the arrest of minorities by the government.

The DGP further said that over 100 persons were arrested for their involvement in arson in Lucknow and more were to be taken into custody after verification of CCTV footages and videos.

Of these, 70 arrests were made late Thursday night.

Auto driver Mohammad Wakil allegedly died of firearm injury during violence in Hussainabad area of Thakurganj in Old City on Thursday night. The police, however, denied any firing by policemen on protesters.

Meanwhile, approximately 3,305 arsonists were detained across the state for violating prohibitory orders and holding protests or for other illegal actions. Five people were arrested and 13 FIRs were registered for posting objectionable posts on social media.

Besides, 1,786 tweets, 3,037 Facebook posts and 38 YouTube videos were deleted after they were found to be inflammable.

The government has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the state till January 31, 2020.