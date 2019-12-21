Drone attack hit 3 government oil-gas facilities

Three government run oil and gas facilities were attacked simultaneously by drones in Syria. No one has claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

The drone attacks targeted Homs oil refinery and two natural gas facilities in the Homs province. Fire has been soon fought and is under control.

Syria has suffered fuel shortages amid Western sanctions blocking imports, and because most of the country’s oil fields are controlled by Kurdish-led fighters in the country’s east.

The city of Homs and its suburbs have been fully under Syrian government control since 2017. In June, sabotage attacks damaged five underwater pipelines off the Mediterranean coastal town of Banias in Tartous province.

Before the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, the country exported around half of the 350,000 barrels of oil it produced per day. Now its production is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs.

In September, a drone and missile attack in Saudi Arabia hit the world’s largest crude oil processing plant, dramatically cutting into global oil supplies. Saudi Arabia said “Iranian weaponry” was used. Iran denied that its weapons were involved.