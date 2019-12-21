Pakistan Army again violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistan forces again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing from its posts in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan forces also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC0 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army is giving befitting reply to the provocation by the Pakistani forces.

Earlier Pakistan forces had tried to do a BAT action in the Sunderbani sector. In the clashed one Indian jawan was martyred and two Pakistan commandos were killed.