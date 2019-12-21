Qatar International Cup Weightlifting: Jeremy Lalrinnunga of India breaks 27 records

In weightlifting, India’s young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke 27 records to bag the silver medal in the men’s 67 kilogram category at the 6th Qatar International Cup.

The 17-year-old Youth Olympic gold medalist has broke his own Youth World Cup and Asian record in snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift with an effort of 306 kilo ( 140 kg+166 kg) to win the silver medal.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke 27 records in total. The weightlifter from Mizoram has mashed 12 international records – three youth world cup, three Asian and six Commonwealth records- and 15 national records- five national, five junior national and five senior national.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga has earlier in the year has won a silver medal in the EGAT Cup.