Latest NewsIndia

Railway property worth Rs 88 crore damaged during CAA protests

Dec 21, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

As protests over Citizenship Amendement Act continue across India, an Indian railway report informed that railway property estimated around Rs 88 crores has been destroyed and damaged across various states of the country.

In its statement, the Indian railway informed about the destruction of property across various zones of India. The Railways department said, “Property worth Rs 72 crores have been damaged in Eastern zone, 13 crores in the South Eastern zone, three crores worth was damaged in North East Frontier zone.”

The information on the estimated damage to the railways comes after violent protests were witnessed in different states of India over the newly applied Citizenship Law.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close