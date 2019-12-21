Railway property worth Rs 88 crore damaged during CAA protests

As protests over Citizenship Amendement Act continue across India, an Indian railway report informed that railway property estimated around Rs 88 crores has been destroyed and damaged across various states of the country.

In its statement, the Indian railway informed about the destruction of property across various zones of India. The Railways department said, “Property worth Rs 72 crores have been damaged in Eastern zone, 13 crores in the South Eastern zone, three crores worth was damaged in North East Frontier zone.”

Indian Railway: Railways property worth Rs 88 Cr damaged in protests against citizenship act- property worth Rs 72 Cr damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, property worth Rs 13 Cr damaged in South Eastern Railway Zone and property worth Rs 3 Cr damaged in NorthEast Frontier Zone pic.twitter.com/THXeJ9BFEp — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

The information on the estimated damage to the railways comes after violent protests were witnessed in different states of India over the newly applied Citizenship Law.