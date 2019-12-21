‘Ramachandra Guha is a ‘Urban Naxal’ who operates in ‘dark world’, says BJP

BJP has accused that Ramachandra Guha is a ‘Urban Naxal’. The BJP Karnataka unit has raised this allegation against the eminent historian. BJP claimed that Ramachandra Guha operates in a ‘dark world’.

Ramachandra Guha was booked by the Karnataka police on Thursday for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bangalore.

” #UrbanNaxals who operate in a Dark World are completely unknown to the Common Man. They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organizing protests at the behest of their Masters.

They are getting exposed now” BJP Karnataka unit tweeted.

Q: Who are you?

A: I am @Ram_Guha ( Ramachandra Guha).#UrbanNaxals who operate in a Dark World are completely unknown to the Common Man. They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organizing protests at the behest of their Masters. They are getting exposed now. pic.twitter.com/AgnVVTkJHT — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 20, 2019

Ramachandra Guha is an eminent historian and writer. He is the author of many books including ‘Gandhi: The years That Changed The World’. Hew was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.