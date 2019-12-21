DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

'Ramachandra Guha is a 'Urban Naxal' who operates in 'dark world', says BJP

Dec 21, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP has accused that Ramachandra Guha is a ‘Urban Naxal’. The BJP Karnataka unit has raised this allegation against the eminent historian. BJP claimed that Ramachandra Guha operates in a ‘dark world’.

Ramachandra Guha was booked by the Karnataka police on Thursday for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bangalore.

” #UrbanNaxals who operate in a Dark World are completely unknown to the Common Man. They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organizing protests at the behest of their Masters.
They are getting exposed now” BJP Karnataka unit tweeted.

Ramachandra Guha is an eminent historian and writer. He is the author of many books including ‘Gandhi: The years That Changed The World’. Hew was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

