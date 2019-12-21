Three youths from Pakistan get Indian citizenship

Three youths from Pakistan has been granted indian citizenship. The Indian citizenship has been granted to Harsingh Sodha, Sarup Singh Sodha and Parbat Singh Sodha by Rajkot MP Mohan Kundaria on Saturday at Rajkot in Gujarat.

Earlier a Pakistani Muslim woman has also granted Indian citizenship . Hasina Ben who returned back to India from Pakistan after her husband’s death was granted Indian citizenship on December 18. Hasina had applied for Indian citizenship two years ago.

Meanwhile the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests are igniting across the country. Section 144 is imposed in Rajkot as many incidents of violence has took place in the district.