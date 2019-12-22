BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur files complaint against SpiceJet

BJp MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has filed a complaint against private airline SpiceJEt. Pragya Singh Thakur filed complaint with the airport director on Saturday against the airliner.

The BJP MP known for her controversial remarks accused that she was denied the seat she has booked.

THe MP from Bhopal also alleged that the airline crew misbehaved with travellers. The airline crew did not behave well with the passengers she accused.

” They did not give me the booked seat.I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him”, said Pragya Singh Thakur.