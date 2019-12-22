First Look poster of ‘Panga’ starring Kangana Ranaut out

The first look poster of Bollywood movie ‘Panga’ starring Kangana Ranaut was released. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadda in a pivotal role.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster on Twitter . He wrote, “#KanganaRanaut, #JassieGill, #RichaChadha and #NeenaGupta… New poster of #Panga… #PangaTrailer drops on 23 Dec 2019… Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari… Produced by Fox Star Studios… 24 Jan 2020 release.”

Kangana will reportedly play a mother in the film. In the poster, Kangana along with Neena and Jassi Gill is sitting in a drawing-room of a middle-class household. They share a great laugh as the camera captures their happy moment.