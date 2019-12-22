DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“How am I a traitor? I am an Indian by choice and birth”, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Dec 22, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Majlis -e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has urged people who protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act to fly national flag outside their houses to send a message to the union government on the ‘Black Law’.

“Whoever is against the national Register of Citizens(NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should fly tricolour outside their homes.This will send a message to the BJP that they have made a wrong and ‘black law”, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The controversial leader asked people to maintain peace and to hold non-violent protests against the act.

“This fight is not just of Muslims,even Dalits, SCs and STs are there. How am I a traitor? I am an Indian by choice and birth” Asaduddin Owaisi added.

