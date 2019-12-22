” India under Modi is moving towards ‘Hindu Rashtra with ‘fascist ideology”: Accuses Pakistan Prime Minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused that India under Prime Minister narendra Modi is moving towards becoming a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with dangerous ‘fascist ideology’. The Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets has come with these allegations against India.

” Over the last 5 years of Modi’s govt, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement’ tweeted Imran Khan.

Over the last 5 years of Modi's govt, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2019

The Pakistan Prime Minister also claimed that the India will soon may carry out a ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan to divert attention from the internal situations in the country. Khan warned that Pakistan will give befitting reply to any such situation.

At the same time the siege by Indian Occupation forces in IOJK continues & a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army Chief's statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag ooperation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2019

” At the same time the siege by Indian Occupation forces in IOJK continues & a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army Chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag operation”, accused the Pak PM.

Prophetic words of Khushwant Singh who foresaw where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology pic.twitter.com/jdhQP0LRRx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2019

” I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response”, Khan said.