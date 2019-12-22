DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

” India under Modi is moving towards ‘Hindu Rashtra with ‘fascist ideology”: Accuses Pakistan Prime Minister

Dec 22, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused that India under Prime Minister narendra Modi is moving towards becoming a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with dangerous ‘fascist ideology’. The Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets has come with these allegations against India.

” Over the last 5 years of Modi’s govt, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement’ tweeted Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also claimed that the India will soon may carry out a ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan to divert attention from the internal situations in the country. Khan warned that Pakistan will give befitting reply to any such situation.

” At the same time the siege by Indian Occupation forces in IOJK continues & a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army Chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag operation”, accused the Pak PM.

”  I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response”, Khan said.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close