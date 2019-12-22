Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army had given befitting reply to Pakistan force’s ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

The Pakistan forces had on Sunday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nowshera district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing from their border posts with small arms and mortar shelling. On Saturday also the Pakistan forces violated ceasefire in LoC.

As per Indian Army the pakistan has violated ceasefire along LoC around 2500 times from january to November 15 this year. In October around 350 ceasefire violation took place.