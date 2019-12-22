Over 1,000 academicians come in supporting Citizenship Amendment Act

Around 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad come in supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. They have released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act .

“We believe that CAA is in perfect sync with the secular constitution of India as it does not prevent any person of any religion from any country, seeking Indian citizenship,” the statement said.

The signatories congratulated the Parliament for “standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilisational ethos of India” and “providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution.

Academics who have signed the statement include individuals from eminent institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institutes of Technology, and the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Princeton University, University of Oxford, Politecnico di Milano-Milan, University of Warwick and Imperial College London.

The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, Ainul Hasan, Dean, SLL & CS, JNU, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and journalist Kanchan Gupta.