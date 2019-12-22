DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

” Refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves” : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on CAA

Dec 22, 2019, 03:18 pm IST
Less than a minute
modi

Prime minister Narendra modi has lashed at opposition parties in the country for spreading rumours and fake news about the Citizenship Amendment Act. While addressing a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi Prime Minister said that refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves. Prime Minister launched the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly election in New Delhi.

Prime Minister accused that fake news and misinformation regarding Caa is being spread to instigate people. ” Hate me but don’t hate India. Burn my effigy but don’t burn a poor man’s auto rickshaw”, said PM.

” CAA is not for any citizen of this country. Congress and urban Naxals are spreading rumors. They are lying that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. CAA and NRC has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. India has no detention centre” said PM.

The PM requested the youth to read the Act in detail and not fall prey to the rumours of detention centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. PM accused that it is a lie and aimed at dividing nation.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close