” Refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves” : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on CAA

Prime minister Narendra modi has lashed at opposition parties in the country for spreading rumours and fake news about the Citizenship Amendment Act. While addressing a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi Prime Minister said that refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves. Prime Minister launched the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly election in New Delhi.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/baWxtBDwKF — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Prime Minister accused that fake news and misinformation regarding Caa is being spread to instigate people. ” Hate me but don’t hate India. Burn my effigy but don’t burn a poor man’s auto rickshaw”, said PM.

#WATCH: PM Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi https://t.co/BqdNaM3p8j — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

” CAA is not for any citizen of this country. Congress and urban Naxals are spreading rumors. They are lying that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. CAA and NRC has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. India has no detention centre” said PM.

PM Narendra Modi: I am very confident that those who are standing with the tricolour in their hands will also raise voice against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. They will inspire people to do that. pic.twitter.com/McrZtQ9nWT — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

The PM requested the youth to read the Act in detail and not fall prey to the rumours of detention centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. PM accused that it is a lie and aimed at dividing nation.

PM Modi: 2 weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu-ka-tila who was named 'nagarikta'. I want to ask miscreants & people engaged in remote control politics, if lives of 'nagarikta' & her parents become easy, if problem of any citizen of country is solved, why does it pain you? pic.twitter.com/1wP0yh1dIM — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

PM Narendra Modi: There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out. pic.twitter.com/DycZkGZdcc — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019