‘Will think about providing work permit for Muslim refugees’: Union Minister V.Muraleedharan

Union Minister V.Muraleedharan said that the government will think about providing a work permit for Muslim refugees coming to India.

There is no provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act that denies anyone’s citizenship. Those who come India from Bangladesh and Pakistan due to poverty needs money and not citizenship. For them a ‘work permit ‘ scheme can decided later said the union minister.

V Muraleedharan MoS MEA on protest against #CAA in Kerala: There is no opposition here, both are opposition. Chief Minister & leader of Opposition are fighting (against CAA) holding Constitutional positions.They're taking taxpayers money&agitating on roads. It's ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/zCBqlt6XLl — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

The union minister accused that there widespread fake news and campaigns about CAA. Those who raise their voice for democracy must protest peacefully, he said while addressing a event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Those who holds constitutional posts are becoming anarchists. Chief Minister and leader of opposition are fighting against CAA while holding constitutional positions. They are taking tax payers money and agitating on roads. It is ridiculous.