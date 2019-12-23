Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan:”Modi’s loud proclamations are hollow,he must proove it with action”

CM Pinarayi Vijayan responding to PM Modi’s Sunday’s comment on CAA said that he should prove his words with proper action.PM Modi on Sunday addressing right-wing supporters at Ram Leela bagh had commented that the government has no intentions to divide Indians on the basis of religion.

Quoting Modi’s speech, Vijayan on his facebook post said that PM’s arguments prima facia appear to be hollow.CM Vijayan said that constitutional policies should never be leaned towards religious and caste system and adopting measures for such actions are condemnable.”The center is masking the constitutional overturn with sentimental speeches and he should prove his words with deeds. The center should stop neglecting the mass uprising of India against CAA”, he added.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the ongoing protests against CAA are the Indians’ commitment to protecting the constitution and it should be applauded.”When Indians question the wrong decisions and actions of their government it should be answered with sensitive actions and clarity”.

Kerala CM referring to PM’s speeches on the retrieval of black money and demonetization said that Indians are now aware of Modi’s hollow promises. He also questioned BJP’s silence on a resurfaced old speech of Amit Sha at a party rally at which he affirms the nationwide implementation of CAA and NRC.