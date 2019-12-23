MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva singing Malayalam Song : Watch Video

MS Dhoni’s four-year-old daughter Ziva was seen singing a Malayalam song, video of which was posted on her official Instagram account on Monday.In the adorable video, Ziva, who was wearing a pink top, sang in Malayalam for at least for 51 seconds. “Singing mode,” the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has kept himself busy after the World Cup by joining the Territorial Army (106 TA Battalion) (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30, training with the Battalion for two weeks. He has not played international cricket since the semi-final at World Cup 2019. He made himself unavailable for selection during India’s tour of West Indies and the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.