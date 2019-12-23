“Narendra Modi no lesser than god”, says Former Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to god for implementing citizenship Amendment Act- in order to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities, excluding Muslims, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“God gave you life, mother gave you birth but Narendra Modiji, you gave them a new life, respect and dignity. Narendra Modi aap bhagwan se kam nahi ho (Narendra Modi, you are no lesser than god). Is it not true?” Indian Express quoted Chouhan as saying at a gathering of Sindhi and Punjabi communities in Indore. Notably, the party’s working president J P Nadda was also present at the meeting.

The meeting was called amid growing protests countrywide against the contentious Citizenship Act.

He went on to narrate stories of women and girls who had come from Pakistan. He said, “devotees were not allowed to go to temples in that country, women were raped, some forcibly made to perform nikah and some killed for refusing to marry,” the leading newspaper reported.

Recalling the time when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, he said that he had asked the district collector not to take action against those whose visas had expired.

“Abhinandan karo Narendra Modi ka, Vandan karo Amit Shahji ka,” Chouhan said. He also wondered why people were criticizing the Citizenship Act.