18 People killed in clashed in jail

18 inmates of a prison have been killed in a clash that took place in the jail in Honduras. The clash took place in a jail in northern province of Honduras .

The national security forces informed that inmates fought with firearms, knives and machetes in El Porvenir prison in Tela north of the capital city Tegucigalpa.

Two days ago 18 prisoners were killed and 16 others were injured in another jail in the country.

The overcrowded 27 jails in the country has more than 21,000 inmates. The country is plagued by drug trafficking, gangs, poverty and corruption. The country also has the highest number of homicides in the world.