Anti-CAA protest: 24-hour bandh on December 29

The youth wing of Binoy Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has called a 24-hour bandh on December 29 in Darjeeling. The band was called against the National Citizenship Register (NCR)and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The GJM is already protesting against the CAA and NCR.

” The entire country is on the boil because of NRC and CAA, and we can’t stand by. The Hills, too will be affected. We can’t trust BJP’s words, given their track record. So, we have deiced to call a general strike in the entire hills on December 29″, informed GJM.

Krishak Shramik Unnayan parishad and seven other organizations called a 12-hour bandh in Assam on December 27.