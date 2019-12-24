CAA Protests : Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Mandi House

Anticipating protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandi House. Police have also been deployed. Amid the rising protests against CAA,

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a protest in Kolkata. On the other hand, like JP Nadda’s support rally in Kolkata on Monday, the BJP is taking out another support rally in Ahmedabad. Congress also ramped up the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday by sitting for a Satyagraha demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat. The Jamia Coordination Committee has called for a protest march till Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state will not support NRC.