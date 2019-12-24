IndiGo announces festival sales, flight tickets starts from Rs 899

IndiGo has announced a New Year flash four-day with air tickets starting as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights. ‘The big fat IndiGo sale’ is valid from December 23 to December 26 for travel period between January 15, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

“Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the private carrier mentioned on its website.

The offer price of Rs 899 and Rs 2,999 is all-inclusive fares for domestic flights and international flight bookings done through all channels during the offer period. However, zero convenience fee would be charged on bookings under sale fare from IndiGo website or through the IndiGo mobile app only, the carrier stated.