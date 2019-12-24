Isha Talwar stuns everyone with yet another bikini avatar: See pics

Isha Talwar debuted to malayalam film industry by Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Thattathin Marayathu’. The actress then acted many film in Malayalam. The actress has a ‘girl next-door’ image in malayalam.

But Isha Talwar has stunned everyone by sharing her bikini photoshoot on social media. The photos has become viral on social media.

The photos of the actress wearing a white shirt and bikini has been rocking the internet.

Renowned fashion photographer Gavin Kleinschmidt has took the photos. ” Wild and free,not really”, Isha captioned a photo on Instagram.

See the pics: