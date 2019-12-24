Mamata Banerjee raises slogans against BJP, CAA and NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Kolkata. Large gatherings have been banned in central Delhi’s Mandi House area. More than a week after a massive protest by Jamia students ended in violence – leading to police crackdown at the university – students have today planned a huge march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, the designated area for protests in the national capital. While they were denied permission by

Delhi Police, a large number of students have gathered at the protest site amid tight security.

More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru. The protests had escalated last Sunday with a police crackdown on the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march ended in violence.