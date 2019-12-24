Release date of Priyadarshan’s ‘Hungama 2’ announced

The release date of Bollywood comedy film ‘Hungama 2’ directed veteran Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan announced. The film marks the return of Priyadarshan to Bollywood film industry after 6 years. Priyadarshan’s last Hindi film was ‘Rangrezz’ released in 2013.

‘Hungama 2’ is a sequel of Priyadarshan’s superhit Hindi film ‘Hungama’ released in 2003. Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash plays vital roles in the film

” It has been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ram Jain yet again after ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Garam Masala’ and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment” said Priyadarshan in a statement.

The film will released on August 14,2020.