Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices fell down today. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has slipped down today to due to thin trade in global share market.

The BSE sensex has ended trading at 41,461.26 declining by 181.40 points or 0.44%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,212 slipping down by 50.75 points or 0.41%.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HeroMotoCorp, NTPC, Yes Bank, Cipla, JSW Steel, Bharati Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nestle.

The biggest losers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Petroleum, Richer Motors, HCL Technologies, UPL, GAIL India, Larsen and Toubro, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Tech Mahindra.