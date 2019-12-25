35 civilians, 80 terrorists and 7 soldiers killed in terror attack

At least 35 civilians most of them women and 7 soldiers were killed in a attack by radical Islamic militants in African country Burkina Faso on Tuesday. 80 Militants were also killed in the attack. This is one of the most deadliest attack the country has faced.

As per the Army spokesperson around 100 militants on motorbike attacked the Army base camp in Arbinda town. The attack and counter attack lasted for hours. No militant group has claimed the responsibility.

Burkina Faso which shares its borders with Mali and Niger is facing regular Jihadist attack in regular intervals for the last five years. Around 700 people had dead in the attack and 560,000 people had been displaced.